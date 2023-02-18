﻿
News / World

China-U.S. relations should not be led astray by a wandering balloon: Chinese envoy

Xinhua
  15:55 UTC+8, 2023-02-18       0
A Chinese envoy said Friday that Washington's response to a Chinese unmanned civilian airship unexpectedly entering US airspace was an overreaction.
Xinhua
  15:55 UTC+8, 2023-02-18       0

A Chinese envoy said Friday that Washington's response to a Chinese unmanned civilian airship unexpectedly entering U.S. airspace was an overreaction, urging the U.S. side not to let bilateral relations go astray as a result of this isolated incident.

Xu Xueyuan, charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Washington, said in an opinion essay published in The Washington Post that China has informed the United States of the nature of the incident -- that the airship was used for meteorological research and unintentionally entered U.S. airspace, and that it had limited self-steering capability -- "after earnest verification and in the shortest possible time. We have asked that the situation be handled in a calm, professional and quiet manner."

The overreaction by America to shoot down the airship despite the fact that it posed no real security threat -- and its moves to heighten the issue, including alleging that China has a high-altitude surveillance balloon program targeting the world and illegally imposing sanctions on six Chinese companies and institutions -- have exacerbated the situation, Xu said. "This isolated incident has caused new wounds in China-U.S. relations."

"The bilateral relationship is the world's most important and complex. Relations between the two nations have never been smooth sailing but have included a process of overcoming problems whenever they occur. Many of the issues between the two countries originate from strategic misperception and misjudgment. The difficulty caused by the airship's accidental entrance in U.S. airspace is yet another example," she said.

"But problems are not to be feared," Xu said. "What matters is good faith and the ability to resolve them."

"This bilateral relationship requires a 'whole-process' approach and attention to the bigger picture. What, then, is that bigger picture? It is the fact that the two countries have many more common interests than differences; it is the common understanding that a sound and stable China-U.S. relationship is fundamentally good for the two countries and people worldwide," she said.

"When the China-U.S. relationship enters a difficult patch, we must show the courage and wisdom to respect facts and return to reason. Sensational and politically driven moves harm everyone. By handling this balloon incident properly, China and the U.S. would prove to their people, and the world, that they can respect each other and act responsibly to manage differences and avoid confrontation," Xu said.

"China stands for more dialogue between the two countries at all levels. This has been an important understanding reached between President Xi Jinping and President Biden at their Bali meeting three months ago ... China and the United States both gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," she said.

"We sincerely hope that the United States will work with China and not allow a wandering balloon to lead the bilateral relationship astray. We look forward to concrete steps to prevent the situation from going further down the wrong path, so that the China-U.S. relationship can return to a track of sound and stable development," Xu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     