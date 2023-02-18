﻿
News / World

7 killed, 19 wounded in terror attack on police building in Pakistan's Karachi

  13:00 UTC+8, 2023-02-18       0
The security forces had killed all three terrorists who attacked the police chief's office in Karachi, capital of Pakistan's southern Sindh province, on Friday night.
The security forces had killed all three terrorists who attacked the police chief's office in Karachi, capital of Pakistan's southern Sindh province, on Friday night, Spokesperson of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said.

The spokesperson tweeted early Saturday morning that at least four people, including three security personnel and a civilian, had lost their lives while 19 others were injured during the fight.

He said that one of the injured was in critical condition and the rest of the wounded were stable, adding that the attacked five-floor building and the entire surrounding area have been cleared.

The attack happened at around 7:10 p.m. local time when the attackers opened fire and hurled hand grenades at the police office near the Saddar area of Karachi, Deputy Inspector General of south zone Karachi Irfan Baloch told the media.

He said that terrorists entered the building from the main gate and used more than 25 grenades throughout their offensive.

Baloch said the main combat took place on the third and fourth floor of the building, and as the forces moved on to the fifth floor, they faced comparatively less resistance from the attackers.

"We rescued people from all floors of the building, who became hostage, including the official staff of the Additional Inspector General of Karachi police on the third floor," he said.

Muqaddas Haider, a senior police official of the Karachi police, told the media that all the attackers came in a single car, adding that one of them blew himself up on the fourth floor while the other two were shot dead on the roof.

As the terrorist blew himself up, a powerful explosion took place which shattered the window glass of nearby buildings, the police said.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that the lights of the building under attack had been turned off soon after the attack, while gunshots and multiple explosions were constantly heard during the three-hour-long attack.

The banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement issued Friday evening, it said the Karachi police office was the target of the attack.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack, appreciating the police and security forces for their effective action against the terrorists.

"Terrorists once again targeted Karachi but this kind of cowardly act could not weaken the resolve of police and law enforcement agencies. The whole nation stood with police and security institutions... collective efforts needed to root out the menace of terrorism," the prime minister said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
Karachi
