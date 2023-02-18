﻿
News / World

Death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle rises to 9 in New Zealand

Xinhua
  18:56 UTC+8, 2023-02-18       0
The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle has reached nine in New Zealand, officials said on Saturday.
Xinhua
  18:56 UTC+8, 2023-02-18       0

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle has reached nine in New Zealand, officials said on Saturday.

Acting Director Emergency Management of the National Emergency Management Agency Roger Ball told a media briefing that nine people had lost their lives and emergency services feared the death toll was expected to rise.

Deputy Police Commissioner Glenn Dunbier confirmed that the official death toll currently sit at nine, including seven people in the Eastern District and two people in Auckland. He said there was a small number of missing people whom police had heightened concerns.

Additional police staff from all around the country were dispatched to the affected area to assist local police.

Communications in areas most affected by Cyclone Gabrielle are still disrupted and slowly resuming. The New Zealand Police are urging people who have been affected by the cyclone to register that they are safe online.

As of 2 pm local time Saturday, there have been 5,608 reports of uncontactable people registered and 1,196 reports from people registering they are safe.

New Zealand declared a national state of emergency on Tuesday, the third time in the country's history, as Cyclone Gabrielle lashed New Zealand's North Island.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     