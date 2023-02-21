﻿
6 killed, 296 injured in new quakes in Turkey's Hatay

At least six people were killed and 294 others injured in Monday's new earthquakes that struck Turkey's southern province of Hatay, the disaster agency said Tuesday.
A woman is assisted after an earthquake in Antakya in Hatay province, Turkey, February 20.

At least six people were killed and 294 others injured in Monday's new earthquakes that struck Turkey's southern province of Hatay, the disaster agency said Tuesday.

The twin earthquakes, measuring 6.4- and 5.8-magnitude respectively, came two weeks after the massive ones rocked the same region on February 6 that have killed more than 41,000.

The first 6.4-magnitude quake jolted the province's Defne district at about 8:04pm local time (1704 GMT), before the second 5.8-magnitude one arrived three minutes later, with the epicenter in Samandag district, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

The residents in Hatay, whose houses were damaged or destroyed, flocked to the intercity bus terminal and started to leave the province, the NTV broadcaster reported Tuesday.

