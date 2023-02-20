﻿
News / World

DPRK fires rocket shells in response to US-South Korea air drill

Xinhua
  14:03 UTC+8, 2023-02-20       0
The armed forces of the DPRK conducted a multiple-rocket launching drill Monday morning, in response to the US-South Korea combined air drill a day earlier.
Xinhua
  14:03 UTC+8, 2023-02-20       0

The armed forces of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a multiple-rocket launching drill Monday morning, the official Korean Central News Agency reported, in response to the US-South Korea combined air drill a day earlier.

The long-range artillery unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA) on the western front fired two rocket shells of 600 mm multiple-rocket launchers toward the eastern waters, the state news agency reported Monday.

The multiple-rocket launcher was lauded as "the latest type of multiple launch precision attack weapon system" and "a tactical nuclear attack means" assigned to destroy enemy operational airfield, the report said.

The state media also said the United States and South Korea have already staged combined air drills several times this year alone, adding fuels to the simmering tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The KPA rocket firing came on the same day as a senior DPRK official delivered a second stern warning in two days.

In a sharp rebuttal against suspicions by South Korea over the preparedness of DPRK missile forces as shown by its Saturday launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, issued a press statement, saying the country "has possessed satisfactory technology and capabilities," the state news agency said in another Monday report.

According to its previous reports, the DPRK fired a Hwasong-15 at Pyongyang International Airport toward a pre-set area in the eastern open waters on Saturday, a day before Kim Yo Jong issued her first statement in nearly a month, accusing the United States and South Korea of "openly showing their dangerous greed and attempt to gain the military upper hand and predominant position in the Korean Peninsula."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     