Munich Security Conference concludes amid calls for more balanced world order

Xinhua
  09:04 UTC+8, 2023-02-20
Many Western leaders acknowledged that the current global order is imbalanced and Western countries are rapidly losing the trust of the Global South.
Xinhua
  09:04 UTC+8, 2023-02-20       0
Munich Security Conference concludes amid calls for more balanced world order
Xinhua

António Guterres (left), secretary-general of the United Nations, talks with Wolfgang Ischinger, president of the Munich Security Conference Foundation Council, at the 59th MSC in Munich on February 18, 2023.

The West had heard the complaints from the Global South, Christoph Heusgen, chairman of the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC), made the remarks closing the meeting on Sunday.

This year, the annual MSC invited a record number of representatives from Asian, African and Latin American countries, aiming to pay extra attention to the problems challenging these countries and their dissatisfaction with the existing global order, said Heusgen.

During the three-day conference, many Western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, acknowledged that the current global order is imbalanced and Western countries are rapidly losing the trust of the Global South.

According to a report released by the MSC before the conference started, many countries of the Global South have so far been confined to the role of "rule-takers" under the existing global order.

The report urged efforts to re-envision the existing global order so that it can win the support of more countries.

Robert Dussey, Togo's Foreign Minister, told Xinhua that Africa should have their own position and vision.

"We can work with China, with Western people, with everyone," Dussey said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
