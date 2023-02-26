Chinese team zeros in on cause of panda's death

Heart disease is the likely cause of the death of male giant panda Le Le who was on loan to Memphis Zoo in the United States.

Imaginechina

Heart disease is the likely cause of the death of male giant panda Le Le who was on loan to Memphis Zoo in the United States, the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens said on Sunday.

Le Le died on February 1 at the age of 25.

The Chinese team and its US counterparts conducted an autopsy of Le Le and ruled out common causes of accidental death such as intestinal torsion, aortic rupture, ruptured liver abscess or massive bleeding.



Cardiac lesions were discovered in the examination and further pathological testing is required to determine the exact cause.

The Chinese expert team also observed the other female giant panda Ya Ya in the zoo and checked her health.

Apart from hair loss due to skin disease, Ya Ya has a good appetite, normal fecal droppings and a stable body weight, experts said, adding they have offered suggestions to the zoo regarding Ya Ya’s feeding and care.

China and US are actively working on the procedures to transport Ya Ya back to China as the loan term ends.

China has issued the import license and quarantine permit, identified the quarantine site and made relevant preparations.

Chinese Internet users have been calling for the immediate return of Ya Ya, who is suspected of suffering from malnutrition, diarrhea and zoochosis, in addition to extensive skin disorders.

Ya Ya is set to return in April after her loan agreement expires on April 7. Ya Ya and Le Le joined the Memphis Zoo in 2003 and have been the zoo's stars ever since.