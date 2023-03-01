﻿
Death toll from train collision in central Greece rises to 26

Xinhua
At least 26 people were killed and 85 others injured when a passenger and cargo train collided in central Greece late Tuesday night.
The site of a crash, where two trains collided, is seen near the city of Larissa, Greece, on March 1, 2023.

At least 26 people were killed and 85 others injured when a passenger and cargo train collided in central Greece late Tuesday night, national broadcaster ERT reported.

ERT said the injured, 25 in serious condition, have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The passenger train traveling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki and the cargo train collided in the Evangelismos area, near Greece's fourth-largest city Larissa, according to the country's national news agency AMNA.

The cause of the accident remains unclear. Multiple carriages derailed, and at least three caught fire after the "strong" collision.

"Wagons 1 and 2 do not exist. Due to the collision's severity, they were ejected," Regional Governor of Thessaly Kostas Agorastos told ERT.

Rescue teams have arrived at the site, and hospitals in the region have been informed to prepare.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
