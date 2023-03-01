2 women killed as car crashes into hospital in western Japan

Two women in their 70s were hit and killed on Wednesday after a car crashed into a hospital in western Japan, local media reported.

The two victims who were believed to be passers-by were hit when the car ploughed through some shrubbery near the entrance of Ikuno Aiwa Hospital in Osaka around 2:50 pm, pinning them to a wall, Kyodo News said citing local authorities.

According to the Osaka City Fire Department, a doctor at the hospital confirmed that the two women had died.

The 71-year-old driver of the car was arrested on the spot, said the media report.

Police have called for nearby residents to evacuate as the accident also caused a gas leak, the report said.