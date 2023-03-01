﻿
News / World

Bird flu patient in Cambodia discharged from hospital after 3 negative tests

Xinhua
  14:38 UTC+8, 2023-03-01       0
The father of an 11-year-old girl who died from the H5N1 avian influenza has been discharged from hospital after testing negative for the virus three times.
Xinhua
  14:38 UTC+8, 2023-03-01       0
Bird flu patient in Cambodia discharged from hospital after 3 negative tests
AFP

Workers prepare ducks at a market in Phnom Penh on February 24, 2023.

The father of an 11-year-old girl who died from the H5N1 avian influenza has been discharged from hospital after testing negative for the virus three times, the communicable disease control department under Cambodia's Ministry of Health said in a news release on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old man from the southeastern Prey Veng province's Sithor Kandal district was confirmed positive for the virus on February 23, a day after his daughter died, the department said, adding that the man had recovered and was allowed to leave the hospital on Tuesday.

"According to the research results, it was found that both of them contracted the virus from birds in their village, not from father to daughter or vice versus," it said.

The father and daughter were the first two human infections of H5N1 confirmed in the Southeast Asian country since 2014, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ministry of Health's Secretary of State and spokeswoman Or Vandine said on Monday that the bird flu situation in Prey Veng province was under control. A total of 29 people, including 16 close contacts and 13 who displayed flu-like symptoms, tested negative for the virus.

The World Health Organization said in a statement on Sunday that risk to general public from H5N1 virus in Cambodia "remains low" and that the virus does not infect humans easily and spread from person-to-person appears to be unusual.

According to the Ministry of Health, from 2005 to date, 58 cases of human infection with H5N1 have been reported in Cambodia, including 38 deaths.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     