Vo Van Thuong elected as Vietnam's new president

AFP

Vo Van Thuong, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), was elected as Vietnam's new president on Thursday, Vietnam Television reported.

Vietnam's National Assembly formally approved 52-year-old Thuong to take over the presidency during an extraordinary meeting, said the state TV.

On January 17, Nguyen Xuan Phuc resigned as Vietnam's president for personal reasons, with his memberships at the Politburo and the 13th CPV Central Committee being removed.

On January 18, the National Assembly appointed Vo Thi Anh Xuan, who was elected as Vietnam's vice president in 2021, as the acting president.