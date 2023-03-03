﻿
News / World

Interview: China boosts global economic growth, stabilizes supply chains: Saudi entrepreneur

Xinhua
  12:40 UTC+8, 2023-03-03       0
China serves as a strong driving force for the growth of the global economy and an important contributor to supply chain stability, a Saudi Arabian businessman has said.
Xinhua
  12:40 UTC+8, 2023-03-03       0

China serves as a strong driving force for the growth of the global economy and an important contributor to supply chain stability, a Saudi Arabian businessman has said.

The COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted supply chains in many countries, but China's proper response to the pandemic allowed its supply chains to run in an orderly manner, said Mohammed Al Ajlan, chairman of the Saudi Chinese Business Council in a recent interview with Xinhua.

China, through maintaining its supply to the world, contributed to the continuous availability of products in the market, said the Saudi entrepreneur, who is also deputy chairman of Ajlan & Bros Holding Group.

This reflects the willpower of the Chinese people and the management capabilities of the Chinese government, he said.

The optimization of China's COVID-19 pandemic response benefits both China and the rest of the world, and it will have positive effects on the global economy, said Al Ajlan.

In an update to its World Economic Outlook report, the International Monetary Fund revised its projection of Chinese growth in 2023 up to 5.2 percent, a 0.8-percentage-point rise from the 2022 forecast.

With its large population, and enormous industrial and economic potential, China provides strong motivation for the growth of the global economy and the continuity of supply chains, he said.

As an attractive country for investment, China supports foreign investment and offers incentives to overseas companies, he said, adding that Chinese corporations also go abroad for business opportunities.

"We aspire to receive greater support and help from Chinese companies, and to serve the industry and the exports," said the business insider.

The veteran businessman believed that cooperation between major and emerging economies is the best approach to the growth and prosperity of the global economy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     