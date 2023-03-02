Chinese FM urges stronger G20 cooperation to promote multilateralism, global development

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Thursday called on the Group of 20 (G20) members to conduct closer cooperation in enhancing multilateralism and promoting global development.

Qin made the remarks while addressing a session during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting held on March 1-2 here in the capital of India, which holds the presidency of the bloc this year.

In his address, the Chinese foreign minister urged G20 members to commit to multilateralism, consensus-building, and globalization and to deliver the outcomes of the G20 Bali Summit held in November 2022.

Qin said that faced with a volatile international situation and rising global challenges, the G20 must enhance cooperation and contribute its share to global development and prosperity.

G20 members need to practice true multilateralism, uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order based on international law, and observe the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, he said.

He highlighted the principles of dialogue on an equal footing and consensus-building through consultation in dealing with global affairs.

"No one should engage in power politics or even bloc confrontation," he noted.

G20 members should promote the development of globalization, reject unilateralism and protectionism, and ensure the smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, Qin said.

He called for efforts to make global development "more inclusive, resilient and beneficial for all," adding that the China-proposed Global Development Initiative (GDI) has offered a new option for stepping up the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

To better deliver the outcomes of the Bali Summit, Qin called for enhancing macroeconomic policy coordination, safeguarding food and energy security, improving global economic governance and bolstering international development cooperation.

"China has suspended more debt service payments than any other G20 member, and participated in the debt treatment under the Common Framework," he said.

"We hope that multilateral financial institutions and commercial creditors will be actively involved in the debt treatment of developing countries."

On global economic governance, he said that it is important to complete the 16th General Quota Review of the International Monetary Fund as scheduled and conduct the shareholding review of the World Bank.

China also supports the African Union in joining the G20, Qin said.

To increase international development cooperation, G20 members need to support the Sustainable Development Goals Summit of the United Nations, tackle the climate challenges, and act on the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

"The consensus of the Bali Summit on preventing illegal cross-border traffic of waste must be earnestly implemented," he said.

China has put forward the Global Security Initiative and issued a position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. "China will always stand on the side of peace, actively promote peace talks, and play a constructive role," Qin said.