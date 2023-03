A man who set off an explosive device at a courthouse in Montenegro's capital Podgorica was killed in the blast on Friday and five others were injured, police said.

"He activated the high-powered explosive device upon entering the court building, and died instantly," said Srdjan Korac, a senior police officer in the city.