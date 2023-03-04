﻿
Death toll of Indonesia's fuel depot blast rises to 17

The death toll of a fuel storage explosion on Friday night in the northern part of Jakarta rose to 17, an official said early Saturday.
The death toll of a fuel storage explosion on Friday night in the northern part of Jakarta rose to 17, an official said early Saturday.

The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) acting chief Muhammad Ridwan told media that the number of people injured in the incident reached 51, and currently are treated in a number of hospitals in the capital.

The fuel storage station which belongs to the state-owned oil firm Pertamina in Plumpang, North Jakarta, exploded on Friday at around 8:00 p.m. local time. Residents who live nearby the station panic and flee their houses as the fire spreads fast to their neighborhood.

More than 50 fire engines and 260 firefighters were deployed to the blast site and managed to extinguish the fire within around six hours. Dozens of ambulances were sent to the location.

The blast had affected over 1,000 residents in the area who are currently evacuated at temporary shelters nearby. Eight people reportedly went missing.

Rescuers were still at the location to search for other possible victims in the incident as an investigation into the cause is underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
