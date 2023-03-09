﻿
News / World

Freight train derailment injures 3 in US West Virginia

Xinhua
  16:09 UTC+8, 2023-03-09       0
A CSX freight train derailed Wednesday after it struck a rock slide in the US state of West Virginia, injuring three crew members.
Xinhua
  16:09 UTC+8, 2023-03-09       0
Freight train derailment injures 3 in US West Virginia
Reuters

A view of a derailed CSX Corp freight train in Sandstone, West Virginia, US, March 8, in this still image obtained from social media video.

A CSX freight train derailed Wednesday after it struck a rock slide in the US state of West Virginia, injuring three crew members.

All four of the train's locomotives and nine empty coal cars derailed, CSX Transportation, a freight railroad company, said in a press release.

According to the release, the locomotive caught fire, but all three crew members were safe and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"An unknown quantity of diesel fuel and oil spilt from the derailed locomotives," the railroad added. Environmental measures will be deployed though no hazardous materials were transported by the train.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     