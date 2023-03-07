﻿
At least 7 people killed, dozens injured in fire in Bangladeshi capital

Xinhua
  20:33 UTC+8, 2023-03-07
At least seven people were killed and scores of others injured in an explosion that took place in a commercial building in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Tuesday, an official said.

The police officer who did not like to be named told Xinhua that the explosion took place at around 4:45 pm local time near a bus counter.

"Seven bodies were recovered from the explosion site," he said.

At least 70 people were being treated for their injuries in the hospital, with several people in the intensive care unit, he added.

Firefighters remained at the scene as work continued. Police and ambulance service are also said to be in attendance.

The official said at least seven firefighting units are working at the accident site of the five-story building, which houses a bank branch, shops of ceramics and sanitary items.

The cause of the explosion could not be known immediately.

Security has been tightened in and around the explosion site.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
