5 killed, over 40,000 displaced in Malaysian floods

Floods in Malaysia have claimed two more victims, pushing the death toll to five as of Tuesday, according to a rescue official.

Reuters

The body of the fifth victim, a 24-year-old woman who was trapped in her car as it was swept away by floodwaters, was recovered, according to Mersing Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Assistant Fire Superintendent Abdul Muiz Mukhtar.

Separately the number of displaced victims in several states stood at over 42,000 at 7:00 pm local time, according to data released by the social welfare department, with the worst-hit being Johor state, where 39,190 of the total victims were displaced by the floods.

Over 2,000 remained displaced in evacuation centers in Pahang state and nearly 600 remain displaced in Malacca state.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department warned of continued heavy rains in the affected states.