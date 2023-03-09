Russian missile strikes on Ukraine kill six, knock out power

Russia unleashed a new wave of air strikes across Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least six people and knocking out power.

Ukraine's military said Russia fired 81 missiles and eight drones in attacks mainly targeting energy infrastructure, and that the weapons used included six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles which Ukraine cannot intercept.

The attacks were mainly on energy facilities and hit more than half a dozen regions, striking the capital Kiev, the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second-largest city Kharkiv.

Ukraine's military said air defences knocked out at least 34 missiles and four Shahed suicide drones, but regional officials said five people were killed in the western region of Lviv and one in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk in southeastern Ukraine.

"This was a major attack and for the first time with so many different types of missiles...The enemy launched six Kinzhals," air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said. "It was like never before."