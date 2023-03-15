﻿
News / World

US state Ohio sues railroad Norfolk Southern over train derailment

Xinhua
  09:14 UTC+8, 2023-03-15       0
The US state of Ohio sued railroad Norfolk Southern on Tuesday over the train derailment in the state's East Palestine last month.
Xinhua
  09:14 UTC+8, 2023-03-15       0
US state Ohio sues railroad Norfolk Southern over train derailment
AFP

EPA contractors walk back to their cars with collected soil samples from the derailment site on March 9, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio.

The US state of Ohio sued railroad Norfolk Southern on Tuesday over the train derailment in the state's East Palestine last month.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a 58-count civil lawsuit in federal court seeking to hold Norfolk Southern financially responsible for the February 3 incident.

Yost's office said the train derailment caused the release of over 1 million gallons of hazardous chemicals, "recklessly endangering" both the health of area residents and Ohio's natural resources.

"The fallout from this highly preventable incident may continue for years to come," Yost said in a statement. "There's still so much we don't know about the long-term effects on our air, water, and soil."

The suit, filed in the US District Court of the Northern District of Ohio, cited Norfolk Southern's escalating accident rate, which has allegedly risen 80 percent in the past 10 years.

At least 20 Norfolk Southern derailments since 2015 have involved chemical discharges, according to the lawsuit.

The train derailment in East Palestine, a village located on Ohio's border with Pennsylvania, involved 11 tank cars carrying hazardous materials.

Emergency personnel later conducted a "controlled venting" of five tank cars carrying vinyl chloride, which discharged toxic and potentially deadly fumes into the air.

East Palestine residents were allowed to return to their homes but many of them remain concerned about the handling of the incident as well as the health impact of exposure to those chemicals.

Headache, anxiety, coughing, fatigue and irritation, pain, and burning of the skin continue to be the most common symptoms reported by residents in the East Palestine area, according to a health assessment survey.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw told US lawmakers last week that he's "deeply sorry" for the derailment's impact, vowing that the company "will clean the site safely, thoroughly, and with urgency."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     