﻿
News / World

US conservative state puts first-ever parental controls on social media

Xinhua
  13:32 UTC+8, 2023-03-25       0
Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms were muzzled when Utah became the first US state to sign into law restrictions on social media's access to millions of children.
Xinhua
  13:32 UTC+8, 2023-03-25       0

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms were muzzled Thursday when Utah became the first U.S. state to sign into law restrictions on social media's access to millions of children.

"We're no longer willing to let social media companies continue to harm the mental health of our youth," Utah Governor Spencer Cox said on Twitter.

"It is the first state law in the nation that will prohibit social media services from allowing users under 18 to have accounts without the explicit consent of a parent or guardian," the New York Times said.

Cox signed "sweeping legislation" in the state capital Thursday that "aims to limit when and where children can use social media and stop companies from luring kids to the sites," according to the Associated Press.

One clause requires social networks to give Utah parents "access to their children's posts, messages and responses," which experts said would likely be challenged by advocates of the First Amendment.

The new laws, slated to take effect on March 1, 2024, will require social media services to block Utah minors from accessing their accounts from local time 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., a setting that only a parent or guardian will be able to change.

The Utah Legislature passed the measures earlier this month, despite opposition from tech industry groups and civil liberties experts, according to the Times.

The conservative, Republican-dominated Utah legislature has prioritized mental health as one of many concerns expressed in ongoing debates about social media's impact on children's well-being.

Across the country, other states are responding to national concerns regarding social media and its access to minors. Last year, California enacted a sweeping online safety law requiring such services to turn on the highest privacy settings by default for users under 18.

It also requires social networks and other services to turn off features by default that could pose risks to younger people, like "friend finders" that allow adult strangers to contact children.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
Facebook
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     