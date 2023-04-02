﻿
Severe weather, tornadoes across US state of Tennessee kill 7

Xinhua
Severe weather and tornadoes across the US state of Tennessee have killed seven people, the state governor said on Saturday.
Mylie, a 1-week-old newborn who survived the storm, cries while being held at Recovery Cafe, which is being used as a supply depot, the day after a tornado hit Sullivan, Indiana, US, on April 1, 2023.

Severe weather and tornadoes across the US state of Tennessee have killed seven people, the state governor said on Saturday.

"Severe weather has impacted several counties in Tennessee, resulting in power outages, debris and structural damages and seven weather-related fatalities," Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a statement.

The number of injuries and damaged structures is unknown, and damage assessments are ongoing, Lee added.

The fatalities were reported across McNairy County, which is located in southwest Tennessee.

At least 21 weather-related deaths have been reported across Tennessee and five other states, including Arkansas and Illinois, as of Saturday afternoon, after a massive storm system tore through the southern and midwestern regions of the United States.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Top ﻿
     