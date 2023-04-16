﻿
Japan's prime minister vows to do utmost to ensure safety during G7 summit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday that Japan must do everything to ensure safety as foreign dignitaries gather for a G7 summit.
A man, believed to be a suspect who threw a pipe-like object near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his outdoor speech, is held by police officers at Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama, Wakayama Prefecture, south-western Japan, on April 15, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday that Japan must do everything to ensure safety as foreign dignitaries gather for a G7 summit.

The Japanese leader was evacuated unhurt on Saturday after a suspect threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb at an outdoor speech in western Japan on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Kishida also said that Japan must not allow acts of violence that attack the foundation of democracy.

Kishida took cover after a loud explosion was heard while police subdued a man at the scene, Japanese media footage showed. A police officer suffered minor injuries in the incident, the Nikkei newspaper reported, citing Wakayama prefectural police.

"Police are investigating the details of the loud explosive sound at the previous speech venue," Kishida said when he resumed his campaign speeches. "I am sorry for causing many people to be concerned. We are in the middle of an important election for our country. We must carry this on together."

The incident echoed the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving modern leader, who was shot with a homemade gun last July while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

Abe's killing shocked the nation, where gun crimes are exceedingly rare, and prompted a review of security for politicians, who routinely press the flesh with the public.

Masato Kaburagi, a 35-year-old company worker who witnessed the incident, told Reuters security still seemed lax, as it appeared the suspect was first taken down by another bystander.

A man identified by the Asahi newspaper as a staffer of the fishery cooperative grabbed a young man in a headlock as police swarmed the suspect and dragged him to the ground. About 50 seconds later, an explosion rang out and a cloud of smoke could be seen near where Kishida had been standing.

News footage showed crowds running away as several police officers appeared to pin a man to the ground before removing him from the scene. A 20-30 cm (8- to 12-inch) metal pipe was thrown and landed close to where Kishida was standing, NHK reported, citing an official at the scene.

A 24-year old male suspect from Kawanishi city, charged with forcible obstruction of business, has refused to talk until his lawyer arrives, Kyodo news agency said, citing investigators.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
