﻿
News / World

Choosing between US, China to bring less prosperity, more poverty: EU Central Bank chief

Xinhua
  11:45 UTC+8, 2023-04-18       0
The decoupling and the sort of bipolarization of the world would lead to less economic growth, less prosperity and more poverty across the world, Lagarde warned.
Xinhua
  11:45 UTC+8, 2023-04-18       0

The rising political pressure on countries to choose between the United States and China would lead to less economic growth across the world and should be avoided by "all means," European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde was quoted by FOX news as saying on Sunday.

"There is clearly a competition between these large economies," Lagarde was quoted as saying on CBS's "Face the Nation," referring to the two nations.

The decoupling and the sort of bipolarization of the world would lead to less economic growth, less prosperity and more poverty across the world, Lagarde warned.

She voiced hope that the United States and China can engage in dialogue and warned that trade should not be confrontational.

Lagarde is a French politician and lawyer who previously served as managing director of the International Monetary Fund from 2011 to 2019.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     