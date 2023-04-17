Russia's Pacific Fleet conducts anti-submarine exercises in Sea of Japan

Combat ships of Russia's Pacific Fleet conducted anti-submarine exercises in the Sea of Japan, as well as artillery firing at sea and air targets during a sudden readiness check.

The vessels left their permanent bases and arrived at the designated training area, where they carried out tactical maneuvers in different formations and provided all types of defense for the naval convoy during the sea transit, said the report.

All tasks were completed, said Sergey Merkulov, commander of the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, adding the sudden readiness check did not present difficulties for his team as they have been receiving training almost every week since January.

Under the directive of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the exercises started from Friday, which involved naval and air forces, as well as military and support units.