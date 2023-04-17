﻿
News / World

Increasing demand pushes up airfares during holiday season in Vietnam

Xinhua
  15:22 UTC+8, 2023-04-17       0
Vietnam's local airfares have risen sharply due to increased fuel prices, the exchange rate of US dollars, and interest rates, resulting in higher airline costs.
Xinhua
  15:22 UTC+8, 2023-04-17       0

Vietnam's local airfares have risen sharply due to increased fuel prices, the exchange rate of US dollars, and interest rates, resulting in higher airline costs, according to the country's Aviation Business Association.

Airlines have resumed international routes after the pandemic, but cannot increase domestic flights like in 2022 due to the need to balance manpower and aircraft, resulting in limited domestic flights and ticket prices being pushed up, local newspaper Vietnam News reported on Monday, citing Bui Doan Ne, vice chairman of the association.

The price of flights has increased sharply as thousands look ahead to the national holiday, which lasts for five days from April 29 to May 3, the newspaper reported.

Round-trip airfares for some routes from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to tourist destinations such as Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Hue, Da Nang and Nha Trang are currently very high, ranging from 4 million to 8 million Vietnamese dong (US$169-US$339) including taxes and fees.

A representative of the country's national carrier, Vietnam Airlines, explained that the tickets at low prices have been almost sold out, and only tickets at high prices are left, but this price is still within the ticket price framework of the Ministry of Transport.

Bamboo Airlines, a local private airline, said commercial aviation is seasonal. During peak periods such as April 30 to May 1, travel demand spikes, while the supply of airlines is limited, leading to high ticket prices.

The Ministry of Transport has requested the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to direct airlines to arrange night flights to meet travelers' needs in line with the aviation infrastructure whilst also ensuring security and safety.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     