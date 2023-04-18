Syrian FM visits Tunisia to resume diplomatic ties

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad started a three-day official visit to Tunisia aimed at resuming diplomatic relations between the two countries.

AFP

Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar on Monday hosted his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad who started a three-day official visit to Tunisia aimed at resuming diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to a previous statement by the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "Mekdad's visit came within the framework of keenness to restore bilateral relations between Syria and Tunisia."

This development follows the decision made on April 12 by the two countries to reopen their respective embassies and resume diplomatic ties, after Tunisia severed its diplomatic relations with Syria in February 2012 after the Syrian civil war broke out.