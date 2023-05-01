﻿
Teenage boy charged with dangerous driving claiming 3 deaths in Australia

Xinhua
  09:56 UTC+8, 2023-05-01       0
A 13-year-old boy was charged with dangerous driving following a fatal car crash that caused three deaths overnight in Australia's state of Queensland.
A 13-year-old boy was charged with dangerous driving following a fatal car crash that caused three deaths overnight in Australia's state of Queensland.

Around 10:45 pm local time Sunday, an allegedly stolen Mercedes-Benz was traveling south on Saltwater Creek Road near Sydney Street when it allegedly collided with the rear of a Holden. The Holden then collided with a Mazda headed toward Hervey Bay, according to a statement from Queensland Police on Monday.

The driver and passenger of the Holden, a 17-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman, as well as the driver and sole occupant of the Mazda, a 52-year-old woman, all died at the scene.

A 23-year-old woman traveling in the Holden was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, the 13-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries to his foot. The police alleged that the car was stolen from a Maryborough residence at 8:40 pm on Sunday.

The boy, who is due before the local children's court at a later date, has been charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

﻿
