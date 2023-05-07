Billionaire investors Buffett, Munger urge U.S. to get along with China

American billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger on Saturday urged the US to get along with China and avoid an escalation of tensions in the bilateral ties.

"There is one thing we should do is to get along with China and we should have a lot of free trade with China in our mutual interest," said Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, at a question and answer session at the multinational's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

"Apple has done (this) by engaging in a partnership with China as a big supplier. It's been good for Apple and good for China. That's the kind of business we'll be doing with China," said the 99-year-old legend investor, citing the tech giant Apple as an example of how the US-China relations should work.

Everything that increases the tension between the two countries is "stupid, stupid, stupid," added Munger.

Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, 92, echoed his long-time partner's remarks.

Being the world's two largest economies, it is "imperative" for both China and the United States to understand "what the game is and understand that you can't push too hard," said Buffett.

By working together, the United States and China can both become more wonderful countries, he said.