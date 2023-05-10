Pakistan ex-PM Khan remanded in custody after arrest prompts riots

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was remanded in custody for eight days by an anti-graft court as violent nationwide protests over his arrest erupted for a second day.

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was remanded in custody for eight days Wednesday by an anti-graft court as violent nationwide protests over his arrest erupted for a second day.

Khan was arrested during a routine hearing in the capital Islamabad Tuesday and whisked away to an unknown location overnight before appearing behind closed doors in a specially convened court at police headquarters.

The drama follows months of political crisis during which Khan, who was ousted in April last year, has waged an unprecedented campaign against the country's powerful military.

"The court has approved eight days of physical remand of Imran Khan," Ali Bukhari, a lawyer for Khan, told AFP by phone after the hearing.

Afzal Marwat, another of Khan's lawyers, earlier said Khan was in "good spirits" but had complained of being hit on the back of the head and leg by paramilitary forces who arrested him.

The former cricketing superstar, who remains wildly popular, has previously denied all the charges in dozens of cases brought against him.

He says the myriad legal cases are part of an effort by the struggling government and military establishment to prevent him from returning to power.

His arrest has brought thousands of his supporters to the street in cities across the country.

"If they think that the arrest of Imran Khan will demoralise us, then they are hugely mistaken," said Niaz Ali in Peshawar, where several monuments and government buildings have been torched.

"We stand with Imran Khan and will support him till death."

Khan's arrest came hours after the military rebuked him for alleging that a senior officer had been involved in a plot to kill him.

Pakistan politicians have frequently been arrested and jailed since the country's founding in 1947, but few have so directly challenged a military that has staged at least three coups and ruled for more than three decades.

Internet cut, exams cancelled

The country's communications agency said the interior ministry had ordered mobile Internet services cut and restricted access to social media sites Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



Authorities have ordered schools closed across the nation – with end-of-year exams canceled for students.

Hundreds of police officers have been injured across the country, while in Pakistan's most populous province of Punjab, nearly 1,000 people have been arrested and the army ordered to deploy to keep peace.

Some protesters took out their wrath on the military, torching the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and laying siege at the entrance to the army's general headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

"At a time we are already struggling to feed our children, further uncertainty has been created," Farooq Bhatti, a van driver, told AFP in Rawalpindi Wednesday morning.

"The violence will not serve anyone... everyone will be affected... but I doubt the decision makers care."

Protesters blocked some routes leading to Islamabad around lunchtime Wednesday but there was a huge security presence across the capital, particularly outside the so-called police lines where the special court convened.

Overlapping crises

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar told a press conference there was "no political vendetta" surrounding Khan's arrest.



The case that led to his detention was brought by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan's top anti-corruption body, which said he had ignored repeated summons to appear in court.

"Whenever he was summoned to court, he would do so at his own leisure – and only after being given a final warning," said Tarar.

Khan has faced dozens of charges since being ousted in April, tactic analysts say successive Pakistan governments have used to silence their opponents.

Pakistan is deeply mired in an economic and political crisis, with Khan pressuring the struggling coalition government for early elections.

He has been increasingly outspoken against the establishment, relying on near-fanatical support from the huge crowds that accompany his public appearances to protect him from arrest.

At a weekend rally in Lahore, Khan repeated claims that senior intelligence officer Major-General Faisal Naseer was involved in an assassination attempt last year during which he was shot in the leg.

The military's Inter-Services Public Relations wing in a statement rejected "this fabricated and malicious allegation".

The government says the assassination attempt was the work of a lone gunman, who is in custody and who confessed in a video controversially leaked to the media.

Criticism of the military establishment is rare in Pakistan, where army chiefs hold significant influence over domestic politics and foreign policy, and have long been accused of interfering in the rise and fall of governments.

"The senior army leadership is uninterested in repairing the rift between itself and Khan," said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

"So with this arrest, it's likely sending a message that the gloves are very much off."