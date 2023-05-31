DPRK reconnaissance satellite launch suffers accident

The launch of a military reconnaissance satellite conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday suffered an accident.

The launch of a military reconnaissance satellite conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday suffered an accident, with the carrier rocket falling into the western waters, the country's state news agency reported.

The National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) of the DPRK launched as scheduled a military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," mounted on a new-type carrier rocket, "Chollima-1," at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan County of North Phyongan Province at 6:27 am local time Wednesday (2127 GMT Tuesday), the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

But the carrier rocket fell to the western waters after losing thrust due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine after the separation of the first stage during the normal flight, according to the report.

The NADA attributed the failure to the low reliability and stability of the new-type engine system applied to the carrier rocket "Chollima-1" and the unstable character of the fuel used.

The aerospace agency said it would thoroughly investigate the serious defects revealed in the satellite launch, take urgent scientific and technological measures to overcome them and conduct the second launch as soon as possible through various part tests.