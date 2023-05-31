﻿
News / World

DPRK reconnaissance satellite launch suffers accident

Xinhua
  14:10 UTC+8, 2023-05-31       0
The launch of a military reconnaissance satellite conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday suffered an accident.
Xinhua
  14:10 UTC+8, 2023-05-31       0

The launch of a military reconnaissance satellite conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday suffered an accident, with the carrier rocket falling into the western waters, the country's state news agency reported.

The National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) of the DPRK launched as scheduled a military reconnaissance satellite, "Malligyong-1," mounted on a new-type carrier rocket, "Chollima-1," at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan County of North Phyongan Province at 6:27 am local time Wednesday (2127 GMT Tuesday), the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

But the carrier rocket fell to the western waters after losing thrust due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine after the separation of the first stage during the normal flight, according to the report.

The NADA attributed the failure to the low reliability and stability of the new-type engine system applied to the carrier rocket "Chollima-1" and the unstable character of the fuel used.

The aerospace agency said it would thoroughly investigate the serious defects revealed in the satellite launch, take urgent scientific and technological measures to overcome them and conduct the second launch as soon as possible through various part tests.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     