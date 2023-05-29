China to keep contributing to political settlement of Ukraine crisis: spokesperson

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Monday said that China will continue to make contributions to the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday said all concerned parties had fully acknowledged China's positive role in promoting peace talks on the Ukraine crisis, adding that China will continue to make contributions to the political settlement of the crisis.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks during a daily press briefing when asked about visits of Li Hui, China's special envoy for Eurasian affairs, to Ukraine and other countries.

During his visits to Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, the EU headquarters and Russia from May 15 to 26, Li engaged in extensive contacts and exchanges with all parties regarding the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. He elaborated on China's position and propositions and listened to the opinions and suggestions of all parties, aiming to build a broader international consensus, the spokesperson said.

Mao added that all parties attached great importance to Li's visit, fully acknowledged China's positive role in promoting peace talks, and expressed appreciation for China's call for respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity and adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. "All parties expect China to continue to play a constructive role," she said.

Noting that the Ukraine crisis is still at a critical juncture, the spokesperson said China will continue to strengthen dialogues and exchanges with all parties to build consensus and deepen mutual trust in order to contribute to the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.