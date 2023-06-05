﻿
All airports in Afghanistan operational: officials

  16:19 UTC+8, 2023-06-05
All airports in Afghanistan are currently operational, according to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation on Monday.
All airports in Afghanistan are currently operational, according to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation on Monday.

The ministry noted that 20 foreign flights are using the country's airfields daily and that currently, all airports are operational.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Transportation and Aviation Institute, the acting minister of transport and civil aviation Hamidullah Akhundzada stressed the need for Afghanistan to be self-sufficient in the civil and aviation sectors, the ministry said on Twitter.

"Thirty students were sent to Uzbekistan to get educated in the development of the aviation industry," the ministry said.

Afghanistan's international flights and some domestic flights were halted after the power-taking by the Taliban in mid-August 2021, but gradually resumed after engagement between the caretaker government and some regional countries.

Data from the ministry showed that more than 50 individuals have recently graduated from the Transportation and Aviation Institute after receiving two years of training in air traffic control, monitoring and navigation.

Source: Xinhua
