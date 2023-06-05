﻿
Chinese vice president meets Thai Princess Sirindhorn

Xinhua
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand in Beijing on Monday and attended an event to celebrate her 50th visit to China.
Xinhua
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand in Beijing on Monday and attended an event in celebration of her 50th visit to China.

Han warmly welcomed Princess Sirindhorn and requested her to convey the cordial greetings and best wishes of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.

He lauded Princess Sirindhorn's great enthusiasm and important contribution to the development of bilateral relations since her first visit to China in 1981.

China is ready to work with Thailand to implement key common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, carry forward the traditional relationship of the two countries as close as one family, jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality, and expand cooperation in various fields, in order to achieve common development and prosperity, Han said.

Princess Sirindhorn said that she had traveled around China and deeply felt the enthusiasm and friendship of the Chinese people during her visits.

The Princess expressed sincere wishes for China's prosperity and the everlasting friendship between the two countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Belt and Road Initiative
