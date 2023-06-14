﻿
News / World

2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult

Xinhua
  22:00 UTC+8, 2023-06-14       0
Adult admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, are set to cost 7,500 yen (US$50) per adult, its organizing association said Wednesday.
Xinhua
  22:00 UTC+8, 2023-06-14       0

Adult admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, are set to cost 7,500 yen (US$50) per adult, its organizing association said Wednesday.

Tickets are set to be priced at 4,200 yen for visitors aged between 12 and 17 and 1,800 yen for those aged between four and 11, while those aged three and younger can enter for free, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said in a press conference.

There also will be discounts available depending on when people visit, it said.

The revenue generated from the tickets will mainly go toward covering the event's added security and other operational costs, which are likely to balloon from the initial estimate of 80.9 billion yen due to rises in commodity prices and wages, it added.

The association plans to start selling tickets by year-end after obtaining approval for the price from the Japanese government.

Themed "Designing Future Society of Our Lives," the World Expo 2025 is scheduled to be held from April 13 to October 13, 2025, on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     