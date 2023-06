Some 40,000 police will be deployed across France on Thursday to deal with any further protests over the police killing of a teenager that has incensed the country.

Around 5,000 police will be deployed in and around Paris, he said after two nights of sometimes violent protests over the death of the 17-year-old, shot dead by police during a traffic stop.