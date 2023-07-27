﻿
News / World

At least 21 dead after boat capsizes in lake in Philippines

Xinhua
  20:04 UTC+8, 2023-07-27       0
At least 21 people died after a passenger boat capsized in a lake in Rizal province, east of Manila, on Thursday afternoon.
Xinhua
  20:04 UTC+8, 2023-07-27       0
At least 21 dead after boat capsizes in lake in Philippines
Reuters

A man stands on the capsized passenger boat in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines, July 27.

At least 21 people died after a passenger boat capsized in a lake in Rizal province, east of Manila, on Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the police said.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo told a television interview that at least 21 died in the accident that happened around 1:00 pm local time, approximately 45 meters away from Binangonan town.

Initially, the PCG said 30 died from the accident. Balilo later corrected the figure.

The PCG said the boat was traveling to Talim island in Laguna de Bay, the largest lake in the Philippines, from Binangonan town when the accident happened.

The PCG said strong winds buffeted the motorboat, triggering panic among the people aboard the boat. "They went to rage port side of the boat, causing it to capsize," the PCG said.

The Rizal provincial police confirmed that 21 died from drowning, while 40 others survived the accident.

The PCG posted a video of rescuers plucking the body from the water. Netizens also posted videos on social media showing several rescued people lying on the ground by the bank.

The accident occurred while Typhoon Doksuri was blowing away from the Philippines, triggering floods and landslides, resulting in at least five deaths.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     