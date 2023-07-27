At least 21 dead after boat capsizes in lake in Philippines

At least 21 people died after a passenger boat capsized in a lake in Rizal province, east of Manila, on Thursday afternoon.

Reuters

At least 21 people died after a passenger boat capsized in a lake in Rizal province, east of Manila, on Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the police said.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo told a television interview that at least 21 died in the accident that happened around 1:00 pm local time, approximately 45 meters away from Binangonan town.

Initially, the PCG said 30 died from the accident. Balilo later corrected the figure.

The PCG said the boat was traveling to Talim island in Laguna de Bay, the largest lake in the Philippines, from Binangonan town when the accident happened.

The PCG said strong winds buffeted the motorboat, triggering panic among the people aboard the boat. "They went to rage port side of the boat, causing it to capsize," the PCG said.

The Rizal provincial police confirmed that 21 died from drowning, while 40 others survived the accident.

The PCG posted a video of rescuers plucking the body from the water. Netizens also posted videos on social media showing several rescued people lying on the ground by the bank.

The accident occurred while Typhoon Doksuri was blowing away from the Philippines, triggering floods and landslides, resulting in at least five deaths.