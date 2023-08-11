﻿
News / World

Death toll rises to 53 after catastrophic Hawaii wildfires

Xinhua
  09:42 UTC+8, 2023-08-11       0
At least 53 people have been confirmed dead in the devastating hurricane-driven wildfires in Hawaii's Maui Island, authorities said on Thursday.
Xinhua
  09:42 UTC+8, 2023-08-11       0
Death toll rises to 53 after catastrophic Hawaii wildfires
Reuters

A view of the damage caused by wildfires in Hawaii, US, August 10, 2023

At least 53 people have been confirmed dead in the devastating hurricane-driven wildfires in Hawaii's Maui Island, authorities said on Thursday.

"As firefighting efforts continue, 17 additional fatalities have been confirmed today amid the active Lahaina fire. This brings the death toll to 53 people," Maui County wrote on the county's official website.

The death toll was 36 earlier in the day. Strong winds from Hurricane Dora were to blame for the deadly wildfires, destroying parts of Lahaina, a tourist spot on Maui Island.

Officials warned the death toll could grow even higher.

The wildfire that caused widespread damage in Lahaina town was reported to be 80 percent contained this morning after the fire department reported making progress in fighting the Lahaina fire and fires in Pulehu and Upcountry Maui, said county officials in an earlier press release.

Officials said that the status of all three fires remained unchanged as of Thursday afternoon.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday morning approved a major disaster declaration for Hawaii in the wake of the devastating hurricane-driven wildfires.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green is on Maui to survey the damage. In a video speech at the scene in Lahaina, Green said that "over a thousand buildings" have likely been destroyed.

"This is a tragic day for everyone in Hawaii and the nation. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and the survivors suffering through the deadliest natural disaster the state has seen in generations," he said in an earlier statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     