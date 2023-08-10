Indonesian police arrest nearly 900 human trafficking suspects in crackdown

Police in Indonesia have stepped up measures against human trafficking, with nearly 900 named suspects for the crime over the past two months.

Police in Indonesia have stepped up measures against human trafficking, with nearly 900 named suspects for the crime over the past two months.

The country's National Police spokesman Ahmad Ramadan said here on Thursday that the police's human trafficking task force had arrested 895 suspects involved in the trafficking of more than 2,000 victims since early June.

"There are 750 police reports, and the total number of rescued victims is 2,283," he said.

Indonesia, the world's fourth-largest population, is one of the largest labor-exporting nations in Southeast Asia.

According to Ramadan, many of the rescued victims were lured to work as housemaids or boat crew members on the promise of better pay, with several cases of prostitution and child exploitation.