At least 6 killed by devastating wildfires in US Hawaii

Xinhua
  08:59 UTC+8, 2023-08-10       0
At least six people were killed by devastating hurricane-driven wildfires in Hawaii's Maui Island, authorities said on on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  08:59 UTC+8, 2023-08-10       0
At least 6 killed by devastating wildfires in US Hawaii
Reuters

Wildfires seen near Kihei as high winds in Maui are causing multiple fires across the island, in Kahului, Hawaii, US, on August 9, 2023.

At least six people were killed by devastating hurricane-driven wildfires in Hawaii's Maui Island, authorities said on on Wednesday.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said that six people have been confirmed dead as a result of the wildfires and search efforts are ongoing.

More than 2,100 people stayed at four shelters in Maui overnight, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. The agency said firefighters were able to deploy helicopters Wednesday morning to assist ground forces with fire containment.

Local news outlet Hawaii News Now reported that the wildfires are active and out of control, which means a full picture of the devastation hasn't yet come into view.

At least 20 people sustained serious injuries, thousands of people have been displaced, and the county's emergency response is near a breaking point, said the report, citing officials.

The report added that hundreds of homes are feared destroyed and casualty figures could rise.

Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke on Wednesday issued an emergency proclamation to extend the state of emergency to all counties in the state as dangerous wildfires are continuing to burn on two major islands, Maui and the Island of Hawaii, also known as the Big Island in Hawaii.

Luke, who is acting as the governor as Hawaii Governor Josh Green is traveling out of the state, said in a statement that she has ordered all affected state agencies to assist with the evacuation and discouraged non-essential air travel to Maui, which is the most affected island so far.

The lieutenant governor on Tuesday afternoon issued an emergency proclamation relating to wildfires in Maui and Hawaii counties that were fueled by Hurricane Dora.

"This is an unprecedented disaster as an indirect result of Hurricane Dora passing just south of our islands," said Luke in her statement on Wednesday. "It is truly devastating and my heart goes out to the residents of Maui and all those impacted."

The proclamation encourages visitors in West Maui to depart the island under safe and practicable circumstances.

Officials said Maui and the Island of Hawaii both experienced significant fires. The Island of Hawaii and Maui are the largest and the second largest of the Hawaiian islands, respectively.

Officials noted that Hawaii national guardsmen have been activated and are currently on Maui assisting the Maui Police Department at traffic control points, and more guardsmen will be supporting Maui and Hawaii counties on Wednesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
