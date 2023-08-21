Top DPRK leader inspects East Sea Fleet

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the DPRK, inspected a surface ship flotilla affiliated with the East Sea Fleet of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Navy.

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), inspected a surface ship flotilla affiliated with the East Sea Fleet of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Navy to learn about its preparedness for combat, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday, without specifying the date of the inspection.

Kim boarded a patrol ship about to perform alert duty and learned about its weapons and preparedness for combat. He also oversaw the marines conducting a strategic cruise missile test, said the report.

Kim asked the KPA Navy to expedite the modernization of its military equipment and hone its capability for actual war, it said.

According to a previous KCNA report, a spokesperson for the KPA General Staff issued a statement on Friday, condemning a US strategic reconnaissance plane intrusion into the air above the DPRK's Exclusive Economic Zone on its eastern waters, another round of such intrusions since late July.

The DPRK is considering a constant deployment of a ship loaded with new-type anti-aircraft missiles to the water zone, in response to the US "dangerous military provocations," the statement warned.