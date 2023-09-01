Thai King reduces former PM Thaksin's prison term to 1 year

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has reduced former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's eight-year prison sentence to one year following his request for a royal pardon.

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has reduced former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's eight-year prison sentence to one year following his request for a royal pardon, the royal gazette said on Friday.

"Thaksin's contribution as a former Prime Minister benefited the country and the people. He accepted his crime and showed remorse," the royal command said, adding that "he is ailing and requires treatment from a medical specialist."

The 74-year-old former prime minister ended his exile of over 15 years and returned to Thailand 10 days ago, but was soon detained and faced an 8-year prison sentence on several charges.

However, shortly after his return, he was transferred from a Bangkok prison to a hospital due to health concerns.

Thaksin served as Thailand's premier from 2001 to 2006 but had been in self-exile abroad since 2008.