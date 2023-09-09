﻿
News / World

Death toll from Morocco earthquake rises to 820

Xinhua
  18:25 UTC+8, 2023-09-09       0
The death toll from a strong earthquake that struck Morocco Friday night has risen to 820, said the country's Interior Ministry on Saturday.
Xinhua
  18:25 UTC+8, 2023-09-09       0
Death toll from Morocco earthquake rises to 820
Reuters

A general view of damage in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9.

The death toll from a strong earthquake that struck Morocco Friday night has risen to 820, said the country's Interior Ministry on Saturday.

The earthquake has also injured at least 672, according to the latest update from the ministry.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco Friday at 11:11pm local time (2211 GMT) at a depth of 18.5 km, said the US Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the earthquake was near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province, some 70 km southwest of Marrakesh.

The earthquake was felt in many cities across Morocco, including Rabat and Casablanca. Many houses collapsed in the cities of Taroudant and Marrakesh, local media reported.

The earthquake damaged many buildings in the old city of Marrakesh, the nearest big city to the epicenter, and many residents had to spend the night in the open space for fear of potential aftershocks, said Zhang Kai, an overseas Chinese living in Marrakesh.

Xinhua correspondents at Ouarzazate, about 190 kilometers southeast of Marrakesh, saw residents taking shelter in an open space after the earthquake.

"There have been earthquakes before, but none of them were as strong as this one," said a resident in Ouarzazate who requires anonymity.

On the way from Ouarzazate to the epicenter, rocks and rubbles from the mountains and buildings were seen scattered along the road.

Rescuers have been sent to the quake-hit areas to search for survivors, local media reported.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     