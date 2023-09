The death toll from a strong earthquake that struck Morocco Friday night has risen to 632, said the country's Interior Ministry on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the earthquake has so far injured 329 others, including 51 in critical condition, according to the latest update of the ministry.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco Friday at 11:11 p.m. local time (2211 GMT) at a depth of 18.5 km some 70 km southwest of Marrakesh, said the U.S. Geological Survey.