﻿
News / World

2,300 killed, over 5,000 missing after floods sweep E. Libya

Xinhua
  20:18 UTC+8, 2023-09-12       0
At least 2,300 people were killed and more than 5,000 others went missing in the Libyan city of Derna after heavy floods swept eastern part of the country on Sunday.
Xinhua
  20:18 UTC+8, 2023-09-12       0
2,300 killed, over 5,000 missing after floods sweep E. Libya
AFP

A photo from Libya's interim prime minister's office on Monday displays damage in Derna, 290 km east of Benghazi, after the Mediterranean storm "Daniel."

At least 2,300 people were killed and more than 5,000 others went missing in the Libyan city of Derna after heavy floods swept eastern part of the country on Sunday, Libya's health ministry said on Tuesday.

Resue teams from all around Libya are heading for Derna, the ministry's Emergency Department said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The Libyan government on Tuesday sent an airplane carrying 14 tons of medical supplies, as well as dozens of medical professionals, to the eastern city of Benghazi to deal with the floods' aftermath.

A Mediterranean storm made landfall in eastern Libya on Sunday, triggering floods and destroying facilities along its path.

President of the Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed al-Menfi on Monday called for international assistance to cope with the aftermath of the floods, adding Derna, Al-Bayda and Shahhat were among the cities hit hard by the floods.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Facebook
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     