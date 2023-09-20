﻿
News / World

Gas blast in residential building in Russia kills 5, injures at least 11

Xinhua
  22:01 UTC+8, 2023-09-20       0
Five people were killed and at least 11 injured as a deadly gas explosion took place in a nine-story residential building in Moscow Region on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  22:01 UTC+8, 2023-09-20       0

Five people were killed and at least 11 injured as a deadly gas explosion took place in a nine-story residential building in Moscow Region on Wednesday, reported Russia's Tass news agency.

The explosion occurred on the fourth floor of a residential building in the city of Balashikha, according to Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov.

The building's third, fourth and fifth floors collapsed, and at least 10 apartments were damaged due to the incident. A total of 170 people have been evacuated from the building.

According to preliminary information, the five victims included two rescue workers.

Russia's Investigative Committee launched an investigation into safety violations and carried out searches at the company that provided gas to the building.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     