Gas blast in residential building in Russia kills 5, injures at least 11

Five people were killed and at least 11 injured as a deadly gas explosion took place in a nine-story residential building in Moscow Region on Wednesday, reported Russia's Tass news agency.

The explosion occurred on the fourth floor of a residential building in the city of Balashikha, according to Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov.

The building's third, fourth and fifth floors collapsed, and at least 10 apartments were damaged due to the incident. A total of 170 people have been evacuated from the building.

According to preliminary information, the five victims included two rescue workers.

Russia's Investigative Committee launched an investigation into safety violations and carried out searches at the company that provided gas to the building.