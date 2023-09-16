﻿
News / World

Parliament votes in Latvia's new government

Xinhua
  22:15 UTC+8, 2023-09-16       0
Latvian lawmakers on Friday approved the country's new government formed by three coalition partners - the New Unity party, the Union of Greens and Farmers, and the Progressives.
Xinhua
  22:15 UTC+8, 2023-09-16       0
Parliament votes in Latvia's new government
Reuters

A general view of the Latvian parliament in Riga, Latvia, September 15.

Latvian lawmakers on Friday approved the country's new government formed by three coalition partners - the New Unity party, the Union of Greens and Farmers, and the Progressives.

The three-party coalition has a narrow majority of three votes in Latvia's 100-seat parliament.

The New Unity party has seven ministerial portfolios and the post of prime minister which has been given to former welfare minister Evika Silina.

Krisjanis Karins, Latvia's previous prime minister, has been appointed foreign minister, replacing Edgars Rinkevics who earlier this year was elected president of Latvia.

The Union of Greens and Farmers has rejoined the government coalition after several years in opposition and has now taken charge of four ministries. The Progressives have received three ministerial posts.

Latvia's previous government fell after Karins' unsuccessful attempts to form a broader coalition, as the National Alliance and the United List refused to accept the proposal and left the coalition.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     