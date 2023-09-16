Parliament votes in Latvia's new government

Latvian lawmakers on Friday approved the country's new government formed by three coalition partners - the New Unity party, the Union of Greens and Farmers, and the Progressives.

Reuters

Latvian lawmakers on Friday approved the country's new government formed by three coalition partners - the New Unity party, the Union of Greens and Farmers, and the Progressives.

The three-party coalition has a narrow majority of three votes in Latvia's 100-seat parliament.

The New Unity party has seven ministerial portfolios and the post of prime minister which has been given to former welfare minister Evika Silina.

Krisjanis Karins, Latvia's previous prime minister, has been appointed foreign minister, replacing Edgars Rinkevics who earlier this year was elected president of Latvia.

The Union of Greens and Farmers has rejoined the government coalition after several years in opposition and has now taken charge of four ministries. The Progressives have received three ministerial posts.

Latvia's previous government fell after Karins' unsuccessful attempts to form a broader coalition, as the National Alliance and the United List refused to accept the proposal and left the coalition.