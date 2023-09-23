﻿
News / World

NATO chief rules out Ukraine's accession until conflict ends

Xinhua
  13:38 UTC+8, 2023-09-23       0
NATO will not accept Ukraine as a member until the end of the conflict, the bloc's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.
Xinhua
  13:38 UTC+8, 2023-09-23       0

NATO will not accept Ukraine as a member until the end of the conflict, the bloc's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

He made the statement during a public lecture at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, reported the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency on Friday.

"The fact that the war is in an active stage does not allow us to invite them (Ukrainians) tomorrow or today," said Stoltenberg.

At the same time, Stoltenberg suggested that Ukraine may become a NATO member after the cessation of the hostilities in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"These are interrelated issues -- NATO membership, ending the war and ensuring lasting peace after the war," he said.

Providing Ukraine with Western-style weapons and training of Ukrainian servicemen is bringing Ukraine closer to NATO membership, he added.

NATO recognized Ukraine as its Enhanced Opportunities Partner in 2020.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     