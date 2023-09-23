﻿
UN General Assembly president commends G77 and China for supporting multilateralism

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis on Friday commended the Group of 77 (G77) and China for supporting multilateralism.

"At a time when multilateralism is being tested at every turn, the countries of the G77 and China continue to be resolute in their support of the multilateral system," he told the annual ministerial meeting of the G77 and China, held during the high-level week of the General Assembly.

"And we have seen evidence of that this week, with record engagement by (UN) member states, particularly from this group, and the approval of four significant political declarations," he said.

The world faces immense challenges, yet maintains the capacity to act. What is in short supply is the will to act and the humility to listen and engage, he said, expressing the hope that the group will continue to be flagbearers for multilateralism.

The voice of the group is needed for the pressing implementation of the 2030 Agenda and for the reform of the international financial architecture. The fact that the world is off course on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) affects developing countries more than any other group of nations. The members of the G77 and China, therefore, have the most to lose, said Francis.

Losing that battle to implement the SDGs would have immense socio-economic repercussions cutting across every sector from health and education, to ocean systems and the rule of law. The G77 and China thus has a responsibility to keep the commitments and ambitions high on the implementation of the SDGs, he said.

Francis called for efforts to push for reform of the international financial architecture.

"As a matter of principle, we can no longer tolerate the unjust financial systems that are impairing progress and keeping developing countries trapped in a vicious cycle of debt and deprivation," he said.

The G77 and China has been instrumental in elevating the discussion around the reform of international financial institutions and has always been the leading voice on the need for the full implementation of the sustainable development agenda, he said.

The G77 is a coalition of developing countries at the United Nations. Its name derived from 77 founding members, but its membership has grown significantly to more than 130.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
