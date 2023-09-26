﻿
News / World

Chinese consulate warns of telecom fraud on South Korea's Jeju Island

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:40 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0
The Chinese Consulate General in Jeju has warned Chinese citizens to remain vigilant following reports of individuals being deceived into illegal work on the South Korean island.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:40 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0

The Chinese Consulate General in Jeju has warned Chinese citizens to remain vigilant following reports of individuals being deceived into illegal work on the South Korean island.

Criminals use high salaries as online bait to lure workers, resulting in some victims having their passports seized, while others are forced to pay intermediary fees, leading to financial losses, according to the consulate.

The consulate emphasized the importance of caution against false online information and recommended contacting local police or the Consulate General in Jeju in case of emergency.

For assistance, people can reach the Global Emergency Call Center for Consular Protection and Services at +86-10-12308 or +86-10-6512308, or contact the Consulate General of China in Jeju at 0082-64-722-8802.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     