Chinese consulate warns of telecom fraud on South Korea's Jeju Island

The Chinese Consulate General in Jeju has warned Chinese citizens to remain vigilant following reports of individuals being deceived into illegal work on the South Korean island.

The Chinese Consulate General in Jeju has warned Chinese citizens to remain vigilant following reports of individuals being deceived into illegal work on the South Korean island.

Criminals use high salaries as online bait to lure workers, resulting in some victims having their passports seized, while others are forced to pay intermediary fees, leading to financial losses, according to the consulate.

The consulate emphasized the importance of caution against false online information and recommended contacting local police or the Consulate General in Jeju in case of emergency.

For assistance, people can reach the Global Emergency Call Center for Consular Protection and Services at +86-10-12308 or +86-10-6512308, or contact the Consulate General of China in Jeju at 0082-64-722-8802.